State Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano welcomed a 5th-grade class from St. Michael School in Penn Yan to the state capital June 6.

The students, a group of parents, and teacher Keith Prather were on a class trip and met with O’Mara and Palmesano, who took them on a tour of the Capitol building and into the state Senate and Assembly legislative chambers.

In a joint statement, O’Mara and Palmesano said, “It’s always exciting to see students, and their parents and teachers, from back home and to have the opportunity to showcase our historic State Capitol. Thank you to Mr. Prather, his students and their parents for an enjoyable visit. We’re always hopeful that young people will continue to have an interest in government throughout their lives and be inspired to be future leaders of our local communities, our state, and the nation.”

The following students took part: Colin Alexander, Jens Alexander, Ivana Giron Ardon, Aiden Griffiths, Alice Groom, Brady Mcloud, Ronan Mirchandani, and Madisen Pierce.

The following parents joined the students on the trip: Scott and Dana Alexander, Mildred Espana, Billy and Heather Griffiths, Minnie Groom, Kevin Mcloud, Rohit Mirchandani, Amber Pierce, and Cali McCredy.