GENESEO — A team of invested public servants and community leaders from Livingston County has been busily planning and rehearsing the County’s presentation for the prestigious All America City/County (AAC) Award given by the National Civic League.

The team, which includes Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Dennis P. Mahus, Lima Town Supervisor Michael J. Falk, County Administrator Ian M. Coyle, staff from the Departments of Public Health and Administration, and active community members, has been planning the presentation since the County was named a finalist for the AAC Award in April. The County’s interactive presentation highlights the County’s recent projects related to health equity, inclusion and jail recidivism.

The projects highlighted in the presentation are:

· Be Well LivINgston, a project designed to promote healthy habits and improve health equity in the County;

· Connect LivINgston, a project to develop a transportation plan and connect people without access to reliable transportation to medical care, employment and other necessary services; and

· Empower LivINgston, a jail re-entry program to reduce recidivism by fostering mental health treatment, employment opportunities and stable housing for County jail inmates both pre- and post-release.

“Livingston County’s All America City/County preparation team has been working long and hard to make our presentation a success,” said Coyle. “Our County has a lot to be proud of. I am confident our team is going to really impress the presentation judges and present a clear and compelling case for why Livingston County deserves to be named an All America County.”

Livingston County’s ten-member team will present at the AAC Conference, being held in Denver, Colorado June 21-23. More information on the event and the presentation can be found online at the AAC website.