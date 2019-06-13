DANSVILLE — It was a bittersweet tribute as the community gathered to honor the work of a former photographer and friend.

Don Sylor was a professional photographer who passed away on May 29, 2013. He spent over four decades doing what he loved most. In 1972, Sylor opened his own photography studio on Main Street. It was the in the only vacant storefront at the time (now Dogwood Floral Company). It was there his vision came to life as he matted his own photos, and a few years later did custom framework.

Sue Sylor, Don’s wife, approached Dansville ArtWorks about donating some of her late husband’s work to the art center. It was decided that the work could go in the newly opened solo exhibit. Don Sylor Retrospective: Images of the Coast is a deep look into his work in Cape Cod. The solo exhibit runs from June 7 until Aug. 31. All matted, limited signed prints are $99 and all prints, limited edition are $60. All of the proceeds go to benefit Dansville ArtWorks.

“I really appreciate doing this exhibit here,” Sue Sylor said. “He would love having his art in the Dansville ArtWorks. He grew up here, went to school here, and we raised both our kids here.”

Sylor said he did a lot of portraits, weddings, senior photos, passports, Foster Wheeler images, Instructor Publication, Retsof Salt Mines images, and much more.

“I am glad to have his work be seen again,” she said. “The photos needed a better home than being stored in a box. I am glad they are in the gallery.”

John Adamski has been a professional wildlife photographer for over four decades as well. He had a chance to know Sylor for a short time.

“I had a chance to meet Don when I went to get some custom framing done. Don shared some of his work with me before and showed me a lot of it in the back room,” he said. “Whenever I needed some large prints matted or custom frames done, I would go to Don. He had a great style.”

Nicole Alioto, Dansville ArtWorks board president, said it is fantastic to have Don Sylor’s work on display at the art center.

“It is fantastic to be able to have the fresh new space, and an honor to have Don Sylor’s work on display this summer. We are able to have the solo exhibits where we had our first gallery when we started,” she said. “Bernard Dick is our next solo artist that we will have in that space from September to November. We have a Holiday Craft Bazaar in November. It will become Santa Claus’ workshop for Winter in the Village.”

Sue Sylor mentioned how Cape Cod was a bit of a sanctuary for them. It had been their honeymoon, and a place they returned to several times throughout their lives. Don Sylor would be published in the Cape Cod Life Magazine many times. All of the work he did there was Freelance Photography. Most of the time it was whatever caught his eye. Don had a gift and he used it to enhance the way people saw the world around them. Several of his lighthouse photos were sold at galleries in Cape Cod.

The Sylor Family went back to the shores of Cape Cod in 2014, 2015, and 2016 to take in the memories of a life well lived. They plan to go back again in the near future.

For more information on upcoming events at Dansville ArtWorks visit http://www.dansvilleartworks.com For more information on Bernard Dick visit https://www.bernarddick.com/blog/post/index?Post_page=3