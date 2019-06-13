OLEAN — Community Bank N.A. recently presented YMCA of the Twin Tiers with a $3,000 donation to support the organization’s annual fundraising campaign. The donation will benefit the Olean and Wellsville YMCA locations.

For more than 160 years, the YMCA has built programs for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility that promote strong families, character values, youth leadership, community development and international understanding. Financial assistance funded by the annual campaign donations allows the YMCA to continue its programming.

“Our local Community Bank N.A. branches are proud to support the YMCA of the Twin Tiers for its upcoming year,” Community Bank N.A. District Manager Jody Spears said. “The YMCA empowers people and communities to learn by providing supportive and inclusive environments where health and well-being develop. We are thrilled to support their efforts.”

The YMCA of Twin Tiers serves more than 11,000 members and an additional 3,000 program participants through its Allegany, Cattaraugus and McKean branches. The organization also provides after-school child care at nine licensed sites in seven school districts, as well as two YMCA Child Care and Early Learning Centers.

For more information about YMCA of Twin Tiers, visit yourymca.org. For more information about Community Bank N.A., visit cbnanews.com.