COHOCTON — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that it will be closing State Route 371 in the hamlet of North Cohocton from June 12-14 to complete work necessary for a joint project with the Steuben County Soil and Water District to address flooding of properties along State Route 371.

The route will be closed between Maple Street and State Route 21 in the Hamlet. Traffic will be detoured around the site via County Routes 36 and 39. State Route 371 will be open to local traffic but will be impassable just north of Empire Tractor.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org