GROVELAND — A Steuben County man was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies after a traffic stop and investigation on Interstate 390.

On May 21, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop a passenger in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that Nathan R. Osmin, 31, of Canisteo, was found to be in possession of a hypodermic instrument. Osmin was taken into custody for this charge and placed in a patrol vehicle.

As the investigation continued, a needle cap and a baggie containing suspected narcotics were found on the floor of the patrol vehicle next to Osmin. According to the Sheriff's Office, Osmin admitted that the drugs were his and that he had disposed of the items as he did not want to be caught bringing them into the jail. The drugs were field tested and showed positive for fentanyl.

Osmin was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-A misdemeanor, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony — for possessing 2.6 grams of fentanyl with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, a class-E felony, and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class-A misdemeanor.

Osmin was later arraigned in the Livingston County Central Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail by the Town of North Dansville Justice David Werth. The judge set bail at $2,500 cash bail or $500 bond.