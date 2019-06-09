BATH — The Officers and Board of Directors of the Democratic Rural Conference of New York State has issued a resolution opposing passage of the FFLPA as it is currently constituted.

The bill, better known as the Fair Farm Labor Practices Act, is a measure that would extend overtime and workers' compensation benefits to farm laborers in New York. It has drawn heavy criticism as it is debated in the state's legislature.

"We applaud the goals of this legislation. We support collective bargaining for farm laborers and understand that it is required under a recent court ruling. However, the bill as it is currently written simply does not adequately reflect the reality of agriculture in New York State, which is in a particularly precarious position this year. We hope that the laudable goals of this legislation can be accomplished through the budget process next year, when protections for farm workers can be combined with incentives and support for famers that will help the entire agricultural sector. We can find common ground here," said Judith Hunter of Livingston County, who is the Chair of the DRC.

"California is often mentioned as a state that implemented legislation similar to the FFLPA with no ill effects, but farmers in California usually don't have to deal with the weather conditions that can make agriculture so time-sensitive in rural New York. New York farms are also smaller, and many are family owned," Hunter continued.

"Any eventual legislation should protect our farmworkers, clearly, but it should also protect our farmers. They are unable to pass on higher production costs by charging higher prices, because those prices are set by market forces beyond their control. Already, dairy farmers find themselves getting less for their milk than it costs them to produce. New York agriculture also must be supported as it works to become more competitive, more sustainable, and more resilient in the face of climate change," Hunter said.

"Our rural economy depends on agriculture, and we are concerned that agriculture be able to recover from its current difficulties stronger than ever."

The DRC was founded in 1996 to represent Democrats in counties in New York with populations of 250,000 or less (47 of New York's 62 counties). Agriculture is the most important industry in many of these counties.