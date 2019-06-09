Democratic Committee summer picnic will welcome guest speakers

BELMONT — The Allegany County Democratic Committee will host its annual summer picnic on Sunday, June 23 at the Morrison Hayes American Legion Post #702, 23 Jefferson St. in Wellsville.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. You need not be a registered Democrat or even a registered voter to attend.

The special speakers include Austin Morgan, candidate for New York State Senate (57th district) and Tracy Mitrano, candidate for U.S. Congress (23rd district).

Guests will feast on a Stearns chicken barbecue dinner. The Ladies Auxiliary will provide all the trimmings, including macaroni salad, baked beans, a tasty dessert and a soft drink. Take-outs are available.

Meet and greet numerous local Democratic candidates and hear from special guest speakers. A cash bar and Silent Auction fundraiser round out the event.

Tickets are available from any Committee member or can be reserved at 585-593-5737 or AlleganyDemsSec@aol.com. For more information, call Committee Chair Mike McCormick at (607) 661-8089.