Rapturous music, innovative programming, a season of the grandmasters’ works coupled with 20th century composers, and a world premiere based on the poetry of Robert Frost. It’s all a part of the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival’s 2019 season from June 15 through July 27.

The opening concert Saturday, June 15 at Hunt Country Vineyards, 7:30 p.m. features the ever popular Abel Family String Quartet with FLCMF artistic director, Richard Auldon Clark on viola. They will perform two beautiful string quintets, Beethoven’s Quintet in C Major, Op. 29 and Dvorřák’s Quintet in E flat major, Op. 97.

The Abel Family first performed publicly as a string quartet in Corelli’s Christmas Concerto.

Benjamin was 9 and Clara 7. Since then, the Abel Family Quartet has performed chamber music concerts around the country in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Iowa, and New York City.

Clara is now part of the Julliard School’s graduate program, and Benjamin is at the Frost School of Music, University of Miami. Their parents, Colette and Alfred, met at an international quartet program and have been performing together ever since. It is a rare treat to hear this multi-generational quartet.

Adult tickets are $25 each. Students are free. A special package (six tickets for $125) may be used at any concert and in any combination. Though tickets are usually available at the door, advance purchase is recommended. Concerts include a reception. Venues are wheelchair accessible.

For more information or to order tickets on line, visit www. FingerLakes-Music.org; email: FingerLakesMusicFestival@gmail.com or leave a message at 315-536-0383.

This year’s Festival is made possible, in part, by a grant from NYSCA’s Decentralization Program, administered locally by the Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants (FLCAG) and a grant from the James P. Gordon Trust.