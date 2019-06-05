WELLSVILLE — Over 45 Morrison Hayes Post 702 Legion, Auxiliary, Junior Auxiliary, SAL and Riders participated in services Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, Woodlawn and Sacred Heart Cemeteries, Post 702, Wellsville VFW, Moose and Elks clubs to remember our fallen heroes.

The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting respect and gratitude. It remains a day to honor those who have given their lives for our freedoms.

In 1920, the Morrison Hayes Post No. 702, of the American Legion was organized, named in Morrison’s Hayes honor. Morrison was a corporal U.S. Army and is buried in Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau, France. He has a service marker in Woodlawn Cemetery which is placed on his family plot (beside his mother and father).

On July 19, 1918, Morrison Hayes, 22, was killed in action in France. He had served in the 12th Machine Gun Battalion, 4th Division and is buried in Plot A, Row 11, Grave 8, Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau, France.

In February, 1920, the Morrison Hayes, Post No. 702, of the American Legion was organized, named in Morrison’s honor.

For more photos of the ceremonies in Veterans Memorial Park and the Memorial Day Parade, visit wellsvilledaily.com for an extensive photo gallery.