CORNING - The City Council unanimously passed the 2019-20 city budget Monday night that includes $1,064,956 for needed street repairs.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said over the past several years, the city has been allocating an additional $100,000 each budget cycle for street paving. The roads that will be fixed this summer will be released later this month.

"Having additional funding each year is starting to make a difference in the condition of the streets," Ryckman said.

Under the $16.9 million spending plan, which includes a 1.55 percent percent increase to the tax levy, the tax rate will rise from $11.62 to $11.80 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to City Manager Mark Ryckman. A home assessed for $85,000 will see a tax increase of about $15.30 per year or $1.28 per month.

Funding for city departments will remain steady, and the budget doesn’t cut or add any positions or programs. The proposed budget does not require any further reduction of the city’s full-time workforce of 102 employees and there are no increases in water or sewer rates or user fees.

The budget includes a $1,135,000 capital improvement bond to fund the first year of the proposed five-year Capital Improvement Plan, Ryckman said. That funding will be used to make upgrades to the city’s aging wastewater treatment plant and other needed equipment upgrades.

The budget also includes funding to replace some needed capital items including the City Public Works Department’s paving machine, parking lot meters and the city’s computerized accounting system.

The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.