The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will launch its new and improved community care program June 6 implementing portions of the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018, including the Bath VA center.

The act will end the Veterans Choice Program and establish a new Veterans Community Care Program. The MISSION Act will strengthen the nationwide VA Health Care System by empowering veterans to have more options in their health care decisions.



Under the new and improved Veterans Community Care Program, veterans can now work with their VA health care provider or other VA staff to see if they are eligible to receive community care. Eligibility for community care does not require a veteran to receive that care in the community; veterans can choose to have VA provide their care.



The Bath VA Medical Center serves about 13,000 veterans in the Southern Tier Region.