WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that she has joined U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and seven other Senators to raise serious concerns about the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) continuing to allow foreign companies to profit from the Trump Administration’s plan to help American farmers affected by its trade policies.

Gillibrand called on the USDA to stop allowing commodity purchases that benefit foreign-owned companies. This comes after the Trump Administration declared last week it would give up to $1.4 billion to purchase commodities targeted by retaliatory tariffs. In the previous round of aid, lucrative purchasing contracts were awarded to several foreign entities, including nearly $62.5 million in pork products for a Brazilian-owned company.

“It is counterproductive and contradictory for these companies to receive assistance paid for with U.S. taxpayer dollars intended to help American farmers struggling with this Administration’s trade policy,” the Senators wrote. “It is unacceptable that American taxpayers have been subsidizing our competitors through trade assistance. We ask that you ensure these commodity purchases are carried out in a manner that most benefits the American farmer’s bottom line –not the business interests of foreign corporations.”

The USDA has stated that foreign corporations could continue to profit from tariff aid. The Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs said in 2018 that the USDA would take no action to prevent foreign companies from profiting from U.S. taxpayer-funded aid, writing that the agency “awards purchases to the lowest bidder through their procurement process and will not manipulate the integrity of the process to exclude particular companies.”

The letter was also signed by Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.).