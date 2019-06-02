DANSVILLE — Dansville ArtWorks and Sue Sylor, wife of the late Don Sylor, are partnering to bring a collection of Don’s photography to the community. The Don Sylor Retrospective: Images of the Coast will be the first to hang in ArtWorks’ new solo gallery space.

The exhibit opens with a reception on Friday, June 7, 5-7 p.m., and runs through Aug. 31.

Don realized his love for photography while in college at SUNY Geneseo. When he enrolled in 1966, he planned to pursue a degree in physics. One art course (photography) changed his path, and six years later, Don and Sue opened a photography studio (adding custom framing shortly after) at 142 Main Street in Dansville. They operated this business for more than four decades. Although Don was passionate about and dedicated to his hometown, he was inspired by the ocean and Cape Cod. All things coastal became Don’s preferred photographic subject matter, and his prints were sold in galleries on Cape Cod and featured regularly in Cape Code LIFE magazine. In fact, his first-ever submission to the magazine resulted in selection as cover for the 2004 Cape Cod LIFE Annual Guide.

Don commented that he felt great satisfaction and success when his photographs were published or purchased. ArtWorks intends to honor his lifelong artistic passion and talent through this collaboration with Sue and the exhibit of his stunning coastal photographs. All works will be available for purchase, and through Sue Sylor’s incredible generosity, 100% of proceeds will remain with Dansville ArtWorks. Sue was quick to tell us that Don always believed that a venue like ArtWorks was needed and sustainable in Dansville. She believes Don would be very supportive of ArtWorks’ efforts.

Dansville ArtWorks Inc., a nonprofit arts organization, operates and manages a community arts center and gift shop located at 153 Main Street, Dansville. ArtWorks hosts art exhibits and performing arts events and features consigned original local artwork and books, serving on average 30 artists and authors at any given time. Art workshops for adults and children are also offered.

Three successful community arts programs are managed by ArtWorks: Chalk Walk & ArtsFest, Fairy Doors of Dansville, and the Fourth Friday Open Mic Performing Arts Series. Dansville ArtWorks’ mission is to cultivate and enhance the visual, literary, and performing arts opportunities in the greater Dansville community. An active member of the Dansville Area Chamber of Commerce, ArtWorks participates regularly in First Friday events and hosts Santa during Winter in the Village.

The arts center and gift shop is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For more information: www.dansvilleartworks.com, Facebook/DansvilleArtWorks, dansvilleartworks@gmail.com, 585.335.4746.