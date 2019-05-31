ALFRED — Alfred State College President Dr. Skip Sullivan recently presented three employees with the college’s Pioneer Award.

The Pioneer Award acknowledges those who have demonstrated commitment and dedication to the college’s mission and goals, have made contributions that have had a measurable positive impact on college operations, are seen as positive role models that show creativity and initiative, and have shown a consistent level of exceptional performance throughout their employment.

In addition to her many duties as chair of the Civil Engineering Technology Department, Erin Vitale has also taken the lead in refining the course curriculum and teaching all the new courses for the construction supervision major. She has also reinvigorated the advisory committee and made a concerted effort to recruit and welcome new members, including major subcontractors who are now recruiting heavily at the school.

Additionally, Vitale has coached the Alfred State construction management teams at the Associated Schools of Construction Education Region I competition for the past four years. This competition is a showcase of construction management students, and many of the largest construction firms from New England and the Mid-Atlantic states attend to recruit the participants.

An instructor in the Building Trades Department, Louis Zver is a master adviser to struggling students. While maintaining a high level of professionalism and integrity, he is able to walk the line between college instructor, mentor, and father figure. Often students will drop by to see him if they are having a problem, or just to say hello.

Zver’s teaching style exemplifies best practices for applied learning. With whiteboard marker in one hand and a trowel or cement block in the other, students are engaged on a new level, watching him lay block while he gives them notes. Regardless of his workload, which is consistently high, Zver performs at the top of his peers.

As coordinator of international education, Cyan Corwine is a role model for the campus community. Dozens of students look to her for advice, comfort, and inspiration, and she is constantly being asked to be a mentor or reference.

Corwine always has students, faculty, staff, and Alfred State in her best interests. She has created programs and services such as the monthly potlucks, panels, and weekly prayer sessions for the campus and community. She has also created a community of international students who are happy and engaged.

Recipients are nominated by their peers and selected by the Reward and Recognition Committee.