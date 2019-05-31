ELMIRA - Political Pundit Night returns in June for a discussion centered around "Donald Trump - Four More Years?”

The upcoming Pundit Night was purposefully scheduled for June 6 - the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in World War II.

“D-Day I think signifies the beginning of the end of World War II, the Nazis, fascism, and a threat to our way of life. And Political Pundit Night I think is a night where people can express their opinions civilly and have a robust discussion,” said Political Pundit Night host Dr. Stephen Coleman. “And I think that celebrates our country, our constitution, and celebrates our victory in World War II over the Nazis and facism.”

As for the discussion itself, Coleman said the 15th rendition of Political Pundit Night will cover whether or not President Trump should have another four years in office following the conclusion of his first term next year.

Coleman expects the discussion to be passionate and representative of voices on both sides of the aisle.

“I think it’s going to get a lot of folks on different sides of that question. I think it’s going to be a riveting evening of political discussion,” he said. “There should be a lot of controversy about this. Some feel he should be impeached; others are saying no, it’s too early to impeach him. Others are just disgusted with him, but he does have a lot of staunch supporters on the Republican side.”

The June 6 discussion will be moderated by Coleman and eight other pundits, including: local NAACP President Georgia Verdier, political activist Dora Leland, former Chemung County Executive Tom Santulli, former Tom Reed campaign manager Nick Weinstein, businessman and community leader Jerome Emanuel, former Hornell Mayor Shawn Hogan, political analyst and attorney Tom Reilly, and Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Elmira Heights theatre with a performance by the harmonica duo Srgo Brothers to follow. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.