Paving starts Tuesday from Arkport to Burns

BURNS — The New York State Department of Transportation Thursday announced that work to replace a drainage culvert on State Route 961F in the Town of Burns requires that the road be closed on Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1.

The project location is between Sikes and Tilden Roads. During this time both directions of traffic will be detoured around the site using State Route 70 and State Route 36.

Meanwhile, paving will begin on State Route 961F on Tuesday, June 4, weather permitting. Paving will occur from the intersection of State Route 36 in the village of Arkport to the intersection of State Route 70 in the town of Burns. This project is anticipated to last approximately one week.

Traffic will be maintained with a one-lane, two-way traffic pattern controlled by flaggers on State Route 961F. Motorists should expect delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. To learn more about the Move Over law and what we’re doing to keep workers and motorists safe in highway construction zones, visit www.ny.gov/workzonesafety.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.