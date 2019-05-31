Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will host a free workshop called “Critical College Planning Tips” from 6 to 7 p.m. June 6 at the Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will partner with Amy Irvine to lead this workshop. Irvine will guide attendees through the process including action steps to take when a child is in senior high; seven tips for finding scholarships, creative ways to pay for higher education, laying out a cost worksheet and FAFSA tips. Registration is required.

To RSVP, call 607-664-2300.