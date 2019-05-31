Benefit for Andover police chief, community leader Saturday

ANDOVER — When someone is in trouble in Andover, Jim Rumfelt is the go-to guy.

“People call for everything, whether it’s ambulance, fire or police, they’ll call Rummy,” said Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps (AVAC) Chief Kevin Waters. “If he’s not available you need to call 911 if it’s an emergency. He’s a very smart and he’s taught me a lot coming up as a chief.”

Rumfelt is used to being there for everyone else. Andover’s Police Chief and a key member of AVAC and the Fire Department for 25 years, Rumfelt has done it all for his community. He's used his know-how to save a few lives and make Andover a better, safer community. He stays so busy that he never uses up all of his vacation time.

That changed this year.

A surgery led to the discovery and diagnosis of stage three colon cancer.

Suddenly, the roles were reversed and Rumfelt was the one in need of help. The community immediately threw its support behind Rumfelt just as quick as he answered so many calls for assistance over the years.

A Go Fund Me account was set up to defray medical expenses, with 116 individuals donating over $6,000 as of Thursday. Another big effort is planned for Saturday when the Andover Fire Department hosts a benefit starting at 10:30 a.m. The day will feature a pulled pork barbecue dinner, a Chinese auction and a cornhole tournament to raise funds for medical care. Andover Fire and Ambulance is organizing the event in conjunction with the Wellsville Ambulance.

The help is welcomed, if a little foreign to a man who has dedicated his life to serving others.

“I’m so used to being there for everybody else, I’m not used to getting the help. It’s kind of weird,” Rumfelt said. “I didn’t know how to take it at first. It’s really humbling to see the support. I’m just really thankful for everybody in Andover, Wellsville, Scio, everybody around here. I grew up in Scio and I’ve been with the Wellsville Ambulance for 26 years, and in Andover for 25.”

Rumfelt has gotten used to the support since the diagnosis. The community has been relentless in its assistance.

“It has been really amazing,” he said. “The day I got home from surgery out of the hospital, somebody left a basket of cleaning supplies. They left a note saying they didn’t know what I could eat but they wanted to leave something, so they left all kinds of cleaning supplies. People have been offering me rides when I wasn’t driving, they’ve reached out for everything. It’s been humbling.”

Rumfelt’s initial treatment was in Syracuse, but he has since transitioned to the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville — a much easier drive.

“I go every other Monday for blood work and every other Wednesday for chemo,” he explained. “They do a three-hour treatment and then they put a pump on me. I get the pump out after I go back to Dansville on Friday, so it’s three days every other week. It’s a lot closer than Syracuse. It’s much less stressful not having to travel up there three times a week.

“I also went to Roswell for some tests because they can’t believe how fast I healed from the surgery,” Rumfelt added. “They’re doing some more tests up there. I have a very aggressive form of cancer so they are treating it very aggressively. We’re trying to keep up with it. It hasn’t been real bad at all. I’ve been more fatigued than anything.”

Saturday will likely be a long day full of hugs and words of encouragement as the community comes out to support one of its most selfless citizens.

“I’m just amazed how it has all come together. I’ve been putting benefits together for other people. I just never thought I’d have one for me,” Rumfelt said. “People have just been amazing. There’s a couple from Syracuse that helped out when they were down here to ride up at Tall Pines. They visited me in the hospital when I was in Syracuse for surgery. They said up there in Syracuse nothing like this would ever happen. They couldn’t believe it. They’re coming down for the benefit.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re from here people are ready to help. It’s nice.”