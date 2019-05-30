WAYLAND — The Sgt. Devin A. Snyder Memorial Foundation is holding the 7th Annual Sgt. Devin Snyder Ride to Remember on Saturday, June 1.

The event starts and ends at Wayland American Legion Post 402, 102 N. Main St., Wayland. Registration is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with kickstands up at noon. In addition to Wayland Post, the ride is supported by American Legion Riders Chapter 905 in Springwater.

Proceeds from the ride will benefit the Local Veterans and Law Enforcement, noted Randy Chiverton, a Sons of the American Legion member with Post 805 in Cohocton.

“Devin was a beautiful and kindhearted soldier whom we lost before her time due to an I.E.D. in Afghanistan," he said.

This is a wonderful event to honor Devin and all of our fallen heroes and an incredibly well-organized event that takes place on a scenic route with all the necessary intersections blocked and a Sheriff’s Department escort.

The ride is followed by a great meal, and entertainment is provided by local country music sensation Flint Creek.

For more information, visit www.devinsnyder.com