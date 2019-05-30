Events in Hornell, Wellsville, Fillmore, Bolivar

ALBANY — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) have announced that free child seat inspections are available to parents and caregivers during the month of June in Allegany and Steuben counties.

As part of a year-long safety initiative, state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, are offering free inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians.

The following child safety seat checks are scheduled locally in June:

June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20 East Main St., Fillmore

June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 342 Seneca Road, Hornell

June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 460 Main Street, Bolivar

June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 112 Park Avenue, Wellsville.

For more information about these events, contact Gwen Cooper of Ardent Solutions at 585-593-5223 ext. 1017.

Acting DMV Commissioner and Acting GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our children are our most precious cargo, and protecting them is one of our greatest priorities. Properly installed child safety seats can greatly reduce the risk of death or injury during a crash, so I urge parents and caregivers to use this opportunity to make sure they have the right seat to fit their child and make sure it is properly secured, before hitting the road.”

These events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend one of the listed free child car seat check-up events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you.