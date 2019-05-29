WELLSVILLE — A special public prayer gathering to focus on community and economic development in Allegany County will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the recently-closed Kmart store at the Riverwalk Plaza, 137 Bolivar Road, Wellsville.

The Mission Genesee Valley coalition of churches, other Christian organizations and individuals hosts rotating Journey to Transformation community prayer gatherings Friday nights in various parts of the county to pray for host locations, communities, and other concerns.

Community and economic development are important components of the group's focus on community transformation and revival throughout Allegany County, leaders note, with this having become even more urgent with recent closings of retail establishments and other business closures and layoffs in the area.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs for the event.

Rotating Friday night prayer gatherings for next month include June 7 at Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 North Highland Avenue, Wellsville; June 14 at Wellsville Full Gospel Church, 2221 Hanover Hill Road; June 21 at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 470 North Main Street, Wellsville; and June 28 at Fountain Arts Center, 48 Schuyler Street (State Route 19), Belmont.

Weekly prayer sessions also are held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. every weekday at Knights Creek Church, 2987 Knights Creek Road (County Road 9), Scio; 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Belfast Free Methodist Church, 11 Chestnut Street; and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Powerhouse Youth Center, 23 West Main Street, Fillmore. These gatherings are for personal, community, county, state, national and world concerns.

Twice-a-month Sunday night praise, worship and prayer gatherings with live music generally are scheduled but only one will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 9 due to baccalaureate later in the month. This session, to be held at Wellsville Bible Church, 2908 Andover Road (State Route 417 East), will focus on disturbing statistics about youth behaviors in the county, including depression, cutting and burning, and suicide plans.

Further information on Mission Genesee Valley and the Journey to Transformation initiative is available at www.facebook.com/TransformationJourneyUSA or Pastor Dan Kenyon, chair, at wbc@ne.twcbc.com or (585) 593-6471.