MOUNT MORRIS — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Wednesday reported the arrest of a Mount Morris woman on several counts of felony burglary charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On May 24, Sheriff’s Investigator Brad Schneider arrested and charged Kimberley L. Delavergne, 43, with four counts of felony second-degree burglary, fourth-degree felony grand larceny, and two counts of petit larceny.

It is alleged that on four occasions between the dates of March 26, 2019 and April 2, 2019 Delavergne unlawfully entered a residence on Hawksview Lane in the Town of Mount Morris and stole items consisting of cash, credit cards, jewelry, and a television.

Delavergne was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Delavergne be held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Delavergne was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Mount Morris Justice Robert Ossant. The Judge did not follow the recommendation for bail and instead remanded Delavergne to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.