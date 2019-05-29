GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Informational Meeting on the proposed Livingston County Sheriff's Office Training Complex on Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Building #1 Conference Room located at 1 Murray Hill Drive on Livingston County's Mount Morris Campus.

The Complex is going to be sited on county-owned land located at 7524 Mount Morris-Nunda Road in the Town of Mount Morris. The meeting is intended to provide the public with an opportunity to learn about the various components of the proposed complex, including, but not limited to, intended use and purpose, hours of operation, and individuals/entities permitted access.

County Administration staff and Sheriff's Office staff will be present to answer questions related to the specifics of the project. Members of the Mount Morris Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals have also been invited and are expected to be in attendance.

Project details and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the County's website.