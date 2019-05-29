GENESEO — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has announced the successful completion of Basic SWAT Operator School for the following members who attended the training held at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office during the months of January through April.

Deputy Scott Patterson, Deputy Michael Phillips, Deputy Zachary Scott, Sergeant Ryan Swanson, Corporal Randy Newton, Deputy Brian Shannon, Sergeant Aaron Galvin and Deputy Rebecca Kane completed the training.

The school was held one week per month for the past four months, and consisted of several hours of classroom training and practical exercises. The course is a New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) sanctioned curriculum and certifies deputies as SWAT Operators. The class covers several topics including physical training, mission planning, woodland tactics, high risk warrant service and advance firearms tactics. The course was 160 hours in length.

The members that attended this course went through many testing phases to get into the course. Prior to acceptance, each student passed a rigorous skills test, submitted to an interview, a physical agility test, firearms proficiency test and review of their member history.

The majority of the instruction for the Basic Operator Course was handled by the senior Livingston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members. The LCSO SWAT team was assisted by members of the Rochester Police Department SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, NYS Environmental Conservation Police SWAT team and Livingston County Emergency Medical Services who sent instructors to assist.