ARKPORT — The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that, weather permitting, on Wednesday May 29 and 30, a combination of contract and state forces will be milling the full width of the State Route 961F (West Avenue) in the Village of Arkport.

The project will be from the intersection of State Route 36 to Arkport Dam Road. Paving is anticipated to be completed in early June. A new travel advisory will be issued at that time.

Traffic will be maintained with a one-lane, two-way traffic pattern controlled by flaggers on State Route 961F.

