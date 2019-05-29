MOUNT MORRIS — The fifth annual Livingston County 4-H International Night, held earlier this month at the Livingston County Auditorium in Mount Morris, brought together families, friends, and international food and culture. 4-H members of all ages researched countries of interest and created interactive displays meant to teach and engage.

Members created posters with interesting facts and visuals of the country they chose and prepared a short presentation to share the information. This year a food theme was highlighted. Each club or member was to additionally research recipes from their countries and prepare at least one dish that could be shared with attendees.

Seven members of the Explorers 4-H Club researched Japan, taught themselves how to make sushi and shared iced matcha green tea. They prepared a short presentation, each citing some interesting facts they learned about Japan.

Kiara Gramkee chose to learn about Madagascar and created a colorful and informative poster along with a unique dessert called Gateau de Mandisca (Tapioca Cake).

Latvia was represented by Conesus Country Crew member, Jayden Coty, who chose this country because he has Latvian roots from his mother’s side of the family. Jayden prepared a delicious Apple Plate Cake with everyone.

Livingston Adventurers member, Alyssa Healy, chose to focus on Mexico and made authentic guacamole to share with the crowd, while Sew Science member, Valarie Ellis, shared her interest and baguette traditional in France.

Independent 4-H members Savannah Anderson and Chaundacey Crane-Yackley, each selected Italy, but focused on different aspects of the meal, with Savannah choosing to share pizza and Chaundacey sharing Italian Wedding Cookies.

4-H Educator Renee Hopkins said, “International Night runs a little differently each year and the addition of traditional foods this year brought a great deal of interest and many family and friends to the event.”

For more information on the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County office at 585-991-5420 or 585-335-1752. Families can also check out the CCE Livingston County website at www.ccelivingstoncounty.org