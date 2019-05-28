Southern Tier Library System provides new computer

ARKPORT — The Arkport Book Center is poised to take possession of a new computer, thanks to the region’s cooperative library system.

Cathy Smith, Arkport Book Center director, told Arkport Village trustees at a board meeting May 21 that the Southern Tier Library System (STLS) is providing the new computer, which is a major need at the village-operated center.

Smith told the village board that the computer is expected to be delivered soon.

In the meantime, planning continues for the Arkport Book Center’s annual Summer Reading Program for children. A theme has been selected: It is “A Universe of Music.”

All of the popular musical acts from last summer’s reading program are returning for concerts in the Arkport Village Park. July 8 will feature Mike Kornrich; Dave Ruch will perform July 25; and Allen Hopkins will entertain Aug. 1. All of the concerts begin at 10:15 a.m.

According to the April Book Center report to the board, 260 books were checked out during the month, including 179 Arkport-owned books and 35 owned by STLS. There were 55 visitors to the center in April and 92 children from Lisa’s Daycare took part in story time.

Also, the Book Center benefited from four volunteers during the month, two hours of computer time were logged and 36 books were donated.