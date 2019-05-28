BATH — Three drivers were charged with driving while intoxicated on area roads during a Memorial Day weekend enforcement effort by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that from May 24-27, deputies arrested the following for allegedly operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition during the Memorial Day weekend enforcement effort:

Regina F. Mack, 40, of School Street, Springwater was arrested on May 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane following a traffic stop on State Route 21, Wayland.

Adam A. Velez, 64, of Main Street, Canaseraga was arrested May 25 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, making an unsafe lane change and driving on the shoulder of the road following a traffic stop on West Avenue, Arkport.

Jason E. Davis, 50, of Patti Drive, Westerville, Ohio was arrested on May 25 and charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to use designated lane following a traffic stop on County Route 70 in Howard. This arrest is a result of the investigation of a reported one vehicle collision.

All three were released on traffic summons to appear in the respective local courts at a later date.