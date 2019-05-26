Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps shows off new building

ANDOVER — It’s a new era for the Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The organization held an open house for the public Friday evening in its new home, showing off its state-of-the-art facility on state Route 417.

The Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps (AVAC) formerly shared a home with the fire department, but struck out on its own in a move that has been mutually beneficial to both outfits.

“Our membership has gone up tremendously. We didn’t have the room we have now,” said AVAC Chief Kevin Waters. “Us leaving the fire department has given them room to grow, and also room for us to grow. You can only put so much stuff in one box. The box was full, and now we have the room to grow. I bet we’ve brought in close to 25 members just since we’ve been in the building. We’ve got a little makeshift crew quarters here where people can sit down and relax and hang out.”

In a time when many volunteer groups are struggling to find volunteers, Waters said AVAC has been gaining strength in numbers and now has a roster of 50-60 contributing to the effort.

“It’s pretty good for our little community. We’ve pulled some members in from outside agencies,” Waters said, noting AVAC is also boosting its services to the community. “Right now we currently work at an advanced EMT level. It’s a step above a basic level. The state still considers it basic, but we can start IV’s and push the basic cardiac drugs. We’re moving up to the critical care level, which is just a tiny step under paramedic. There’s just one drug we can’t give that they can. A lot of the medics and even the paramedics out of Wellsville are joining to help us out as well.”

In addition to serving the town and village of Andover, AVAC also coordinates with neighboring outfits in Alfred and Wellsville.

“We run a lot of mutual aid calls to Wellsville and Alfred when they get so busy they can’t handle it,” Waters said. “Alfred has two ambulances and with the college they bring us in for standby or even to handle calls when both of their ambulances are out the door. When Wellsville gets large incidents, which it seems like they do a couple times a year, we get that way a lot too.”

AVAC handles around 250 calls a year. A groundbreaking on the new building was held in the fall of 2017, and the organization spent its first night in its new home Oct. 15, 2018. The construction was financed with around $150,000 in AVAC savings plus a $238,000 mortgage. Local businesses like Otis Eastern and the Harold Ford Corporation made sizable donations, and Waters credited AVAC President Tom Kent with begin instrumental in the construction process.

“He’s done a lot, as have all of our members,” he said. “The community has been a big supporter and we’d like to thank them for everything they’ve done to support us. It wasn’t a cheap endeavor.”

The lot will receive blacktop in the future, and AVAC’s response times have improved since moving into the new building, which boasts some cutting edge technology.

“We’ve been inspected by the Department of Health and they’re very happy with where we stand in this building,” Waters said. “We’re an agency that’s growing and going to the critical care level. We have that room for people to come and grow with us."