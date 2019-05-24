CORNING - The Town of Corning board authorized a plan to dissolve the town’s General Fire Protection District and East Corning Fire District at its board meeting Wednesday night, the last step in the creation of a townwide joint fire district.

The townwide joint fire district, which will consolidate all of the fire districts in the town and Village of South Corning into a single fire district overseen by a single fire board and fire commissioner with its own taxing authority, is all set to take effect Oct. 2.

“It’s all done and good to go,” said Town Supervisor Kim Feehan.

Under the joint fire district, the taxing disparity experienced by town residents living in different fire districts will be addressed. All residents in the joint district will pay a fire tax rate of $1 per $1,000 assessed property value.

The board also designated the fire board’s five commissioners at the meeting. The fire commissioners will be John Clarkson with the North Corning Fire Department, Ryan Burrell with the South Corning Fire Department, Dave Shafer with the East Corning Fire Department, Chet Tuttleson with the Village of South Corning Fire Department, and former town firefighter Brian VanDusen.

The designees will be appointed Oct. 2.

Town officials said those positions will be up for reelection in Dec. 2020. Among those candidates who receive the top five most votes, the candidate with the most votes will serve a five-year term, the second-most a four-year term, the third-most a three-year term, the fourth-most a two-year term, and fifth-most a one-year term.

Shafer, who is currently a town councilman, said he will step down from that position upon his appointment to the fire board in October. During the meeting, Shafer recused himself while the joint fire district and fire commmissioner designations were under discussion.

Feehan said upon Shafer’s resignation from the town board, the Republican committee will recommend an appointee to serve in Shafer’s seat in the interim, contingent upon approval by the town board.

The town board seat will be up for reelection in 2020 for a one-year term. Upon the completion of that term, the seat will be up for reelection again in 2021 for a four year term.