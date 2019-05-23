The STOP DWI program made an Award of Merit to the four local officers for leading in 2018 DWI arrest numbers and related enforcement activities for their agencies, as well as to the Breath Analysis Officers for leading in the number of chemical tests conducted.

According to Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, the county STOP DWI Coordinator “STOP-DWI stands for Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Impaired, and thee program empowers counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and drug related traffic crashes.” The programs is self-sustaining because it does not use taxpayer budget funds, but is funded entirely by Yates County offender fines.

Additionally the program in part funds law enforcement equipment and overtime, district attorney staff, probation dept., school based counselors, rehabilitation programs, prevention advertising, and the victims impact panels and speakers.

There were 85 DWI related arrests in Yates County in 2018. Arrests have declined since the 123 made in 2012. In 2018, the average age was 35. The average BAC was 0.15% and the highest BAC was 0.31%. There were 55 males and 30 females charged.

“The work of all local law enforcement officers to reduce related crashes, promoting

DWI prevention and the programs coordination of police, prosecution, probation, rehabilitation, public information, education and administration keeps us on mission,” said Spike.