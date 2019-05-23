Two local men with ties to the international wine industry are raising concerns about U.S.- China trade relations.

Jim Trezise, president of Wine America and former president of the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, says Chinese tariffs imposed on U.S. products in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will nearly double the cost of the Finger Lakes wines which are beginning to be recognized on mainland China.

“A new 15 percent tariff increase brings the tariff total to 40 percent, and, on top of previously existing taxes and import fees, means that the total markup on U.S. Wines in China is now 91 percent,” wrote Trezise in his email newsletter last week.

Trezise says China is the world’s fastest growing wine market and will soon be No. 2 after the U.S. in total sales. “American wine sales in China exploded 450 percent in the past decade, but dropped 25 percent last year,” he wrote.

Matthew McFetridge, whose company exports Finger Lakes wines to China says Trezise is correct, and says Chinese consumers are becoming fiercely loyal to domestic Chinese products.

McFetridge and his father, Lance, shipped their first container of Finger Lakes wines to China in the late summer of 2017. The container held wines from Keuka Spring, McGregor Vineyard, Fox Run, Boundary Breaks, and Red Newt Cellars.

Although the Finger Lakes wines will be nearly twice as expensive as they were 18 months ago, McFetridge says, “I don’t fear for U. S. wines necessarily because one can never manufacture Napa Cabernet or Finger Lakes Riesling in China. That’s the beauty of ‘place’ in wine. But it is certainly impacting how people might view visiting the US or working with U.S. companies in favor of local companies or traveling to other countries over the U.S.”

The U.S. wines are also competing for Chinese consumer’s attention with wines from Australia, New Zealand, and Chili, countries that have free trade agreements with China. Because the New York Wine & Grape Foundation has been progressive in efforts to market wines in China, the supply of wines McFetridge had previously shipped to China is declining. He is concerned if he doesn’t ship more wine, even under the higher tariff structure, the local industry will lose the momentum that has been built.

In an email sent over the weekend, he wrote, “A hard reality... is that we made promises to our producers that we would take care of their brands in China, which meant pricing the wines appropriately even with former import costs. However, now it’s out of our control and we have to be prepared to wait and hopefully soon we will look back and understand from the ‘longue durée’ of an escalated trade conflict how to avoid this again.”

McFetridge says he is working closely with USDA, the U.S. Embassy and other federal officials to promote U.S. products in spite of the trade friction.

“Our goods have a home in Chinese consumers’ lives, and so while this situation might not be ideal we need to keep optimism,” he wrote.

Trezise, who is also keeping a close eye on other markets around the world, writes, “Trade wars affect all U.S. wineries, even those not directly involved in export. California wines represent more than 90 percent of total exports, and if their foreign markets dry up, those wines will end up flooding the U.S. market.”