If spiders — in particular super-sized tarantulas — freak you out, prepare to be freaked out even more.

Turns out tarantulas can swim.

Yes, that means you've now got to watch for them on land AND in the water.

Video shared by Wide Open Spaces shows the fuzzy spiders using their legs as "paddles" in the water at Big Bend Ranch State Park in West Texas.

"It's really a miraculous work of nature," the site says.

The good news, if there is any, is that while a tarantula bite can be painful, they are not typically fatal, according to DesertUSA. So running into one of them isn't the worst thing that can happen to you. But it's certainly not one of the best things that could happen to you, either.

