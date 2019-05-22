MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the victim following an investigation into the death of tree service worker, Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies along with EMS and ALS responded to a residence on Ridge Road in the Town of Mount Morris to investigate a reported electrocution of a service worker.

Responding Deputies, Mount Morris EMS, and Livingston County ALS arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the victim.

Through the on scene investigation it was found that the victim was working for a tree removal service at the private residence.

The victim was holding onto a metal chain that was attached to a crane that was moving logs from the back of the residence to the front yard near the road edge. While the victim was holding onto the chain, the metal chain made contact with an overhead power line, electrocuting him.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Cecil W. Beardslee-West, of Perry.

Investigating the incident for the Sheriff’s Office were members of the Command Staff, Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, and Forensic Identification Unit.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office along with members from New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“On behalf of myself and the members of the Sheriff’s Office, our deepest condolences to Cecil’s family,” stated Sheriff Dougherty. “This is a tragic death and we have Cecil’s family, friends and co-workers in our prayers and in our thoughts.”