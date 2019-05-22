GENESEO — The Livingston County Veteran Service Agency is celebrating National Poppy Day on Friday, May 24.

Additionally, the Veteran Service Agency will be honoring volunteers, led by Doris Marsh, for their work crocheting over 5,000 poppies for distribution to County Veterans as part of the “We Honor Vets” program. The thank you, led by Veteran Service Agency Director Jason Skinner, is set for Wednesday in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.

“In Livingston County, we celebrate National Poppy Day as just one small way to pay tribute to all of our community’s veterans for their sacrifice,” said Skinner. “I look forward to continuing the Veteran Service Agency’s mission of making sure our veterans have access to the services they need and deserve, and I thank Doris Marsh and her team of volunteers for their hard work to make our National Poppy Day a little bit better.”

National Poppy Day is meant to recognize and pay tribute to wounded veterans. The holiday is named after the red Poppy, which, since World War I has been worn by veterans and others as a recognized symbol to honor those wounded in war.