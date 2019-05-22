Acting on a request and suggestions from Keuka Park Postmaster Iggy Scott, the Jerusalem Town Board last week approved a “no overnight parking” regulation on Central and Assembly Avenues (Yates County Route 25) near the Post Office and the Keuka Commons Building.

It has been a source of complaints from Keuka Park residents and postal customers that Keuka College students have the habit of parking their cars for several days in those places. This has prevented customers, especially the elderly, from being able to reach the post office with ease. Under the new law, no parking will be allowed on Assembly from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to be consistent with regulations on Lake Street near Norton Chapel. This parking prohibition shall apply every day throughout the year.

Between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 11 p.m., no person shall park a vehicle for longer than 10 minutes on the west side of Central Ave. from the south side of Chestnut to the north side of Assembly; nor on the east side of Central from the south side of Chestnut to the north side of Assembly; nor on the north side of Assembly from the east side of Poplar to the west side of Central. This parking prohibition shall also apply every day throughout the year.

Other business

Cold War Veterans Section 458-b of the Real Property Tax Law of New York State authorizes towns to provide a partial exemption from real property taxation to Cold War veterans (on active duty in the United States Armed Forces between Sept. 2, 1945, and Dec. 26, 1991) and discharged or released under honorable conditions.

The original law from 2011 reads, “This Town Board recognizes the important service to the United States rendered by all veterans and especially by those residing in the Town of Jerusalem and deems it to be highly appropriate and fitting to offer this exemption to Cold War veterans owning property in the Town.

“Qualifying residential real property within the Town of Jerusalem shall be exempt from taxation to the extent of 10 percent of the assessed value of such property; provided, however, that such exemption not exceed $8,000 or the product of $8,000 multiplied by the latest state equalization rate of the town.

“In addition to the exemption provided by Subsection A, where the Cold War veteran received a compensation rating from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs or from the United States Department of Defense because of a service-connected disability, qualifying residential real property shall be exempt from taxation to the extent of the product of the assessed value of such property, multiplied by 50 percent of the Cold War veteran disability rating; provided, however, that such exemption shall not exceed $40,000, or the product of $40,000 multiplied by the latest state equalization rate for the assessing unit.”

A subsection of that law, however, contained language limiting the exemptions to 10 years, upon which time veterans had to reapply for the exemption. The board amended the law removing that limit.