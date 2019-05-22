Grant will fund training in the Hornell area

NORTH HORNELL — Children in the Hornell area have a little more hope today thanks to the Bethesda Foundation.

On Tuesday, the Bethesda Foundation presented a $2,223 grant to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of the Southern Tier.

The award will support the training of CASA volunteers in the Hornell area. CASA program volunteers are trained to serve as advocates for children who are under the care of Family Court. Often, these children have been abused and neglected by one of their primary care providers.

“It takes approximately $2,000 a year to support one child when we train the advocates and maintain the relationship through the whole court process, which takes 1-2 years for each child,” said CASA Executive Director Charlene Johnson. “The monies from Bethesda are very welcomed. We piece all of our grants together to support the children in our three-county area. Here in Hornell, we have just gotten a few cases in the last month or so. This will really help.”

In addition to physical abuse, CASA also aids children suffering from educational and medical neglect.

“The Bethesda Foundation Board of Directors saw the importance of the CASA program in the health and welfare of our children,” stated the board, which has awarded approximately $2.75 million towards health related activities and nursing scholarship in the Hornell area since its founding.

Grants are critical for organizations like CASA.

“We don’t have a main funding stream from the state or the (federal) government, everything is grant and donation based at our organization,” Johnson said.

CASA has an upcoming class for volunteers beginning May 30, meeting on Thursday mornings in June on June 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Both volunteer advocates and the children under their watch benefit from the program.

“I tell every potential advocate that comes through the door to take the training that they grow personally. It opens their eyes to what’s in the area,” Johnson said. “The child most of all gets that steady mentor, friendship, a cheerleader to really advocate for what’s in that child’s best interest. The child wins with a really nice relationship, a positive relationship.”

CASA has served over 200 children in the past three years.

“We average between 20-30 volunteers annually,” Johnson said. “I wish we could handle more. The more advocates we have, the more children we can serve.”

For more information or an application to become a child advocate volunteer, visit casasoutherntier.org or call 607-936-2272.