LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty announced that the Sheriff’s Office participated in a Mock DWI crash scenario at the Livonia High School.

On May 10, 11th and 12th grade students witnessed a re-enactment of an alcohol related fatal DWI crash involving students of their own age. The purpose of re-enactment is to provide the students a real-life situation that shows the dangers of drinking and driving as well as the life-long aftermath that can occur from making the decision to drink and drive.

The event was organized by Livonia student Joie Mentry with assistance from a Livonia graduate, Andrew Walker, who has organized the event in the past.

Sheriff Dougherty would like to thank the partnership with the Livonia School District to allow educational programs such as this to take place and also thank the Livonia Fire Department, Livonia Ambulance, Dougherty Funeral Home, as well as the members of the Sheriff’s Office for their participation in the event.

The members of the Sheriff’s Office involved were: Livonia School SRO Deputy Brittany Cushman (responding Deputy), Deputy Michael Donals (DWI investigation/arresting Deputy), Deputy Dave Richardson (Forensic Identification Unit), and Investigator Dan Rittenhouse who narrated the incident.