Veteran scribe's search for legendary book is decades-long journey to his own backyard

This is the story of two men — one with close ties to Alfred and Olean — who in their time were among the most famous journalists writing for American newspapers.

The late Walter Wellesley “Red” Smith, first of the names on my shortlist, was a Pulitzer Prize winning sports columnist for a couple of legendary broadsheets, The New York Herald Tribune (now defunct) and The New York Times.

Smith produced three or four columns a week that were also syndicated to some 500 newspapers worldwide. He was a brilliant stylist.

He wrote unadorned prose — short, sharp sentences that never strayed to any of those four- or five-syllable jawbreakers beloved by literary mandarins but which most of us find so hard to digest. And he knew how to tell a story.

Once, for example, when asked how he had managed for so many years to write a daily column, Smith came up with the one-liner that is now a staple of newspaper lore:

“Writing is easy,” he said. “You just open a vein and bleed.”

Which brings me to a story of my own. This one begins in Paris, moves to New York City and then, oddly, rambles west to localities of New York’s Southern Tier. And it will introduce Alfred Gillis Laney, that other fine sportswriter of the pre-computer age of paint-peeling newsrooms carpeted in cigarette ash. Laney was the Alfred-Olean connection.

In the early 1960s I worked as an editor at the planet’s iconic expatriate broadsheet, the Paris, or European, Edition of The New York Herald Tribune. We were a rootless bunch of journeymen scribblers, and all of us had wandered in from various papers in the States without much thought about career goals or future pensions.

Al Laney, I knew, had preceded me on the European Trib by about four decades. He had fought in France in the First World War and begun his newspaper career in New York. After a year or two reporting on crime and the Mafia he decided that life in Paris was more congenial. He turned around and went back. I later learned he had written a book about the paper set in Hemingway’s Paris of the 1920s and long before “Tribune” had joined “Herald” in a masthead of Gothic bold at the top of Page One. He had called his book “Paris Herald, The Incredible Newspaper.” I determined to get a copy.

I returned to the U.S. in 1962 and soon landed a job on the rewrite and obituary desk of the Paris edition’s parent newspaper. I didn’t stay long: the New York paper’s financial health was full of question marks, and it would only be three or four years before it folded.

At the time, however, the New York edition still had broad appeal. It was known as a writer’s newspaper, and Red Smith as well as Laney — who in 1930 had been enticed to abandon Paris for a sportswriter’s billet covering tennis and golf — were two of its stars. I knew both of them by reputation, of course, but we had never met. I worked nights; Smith worked days and wrote most of his columns from his Connecticut home. As for Laney, he, too, worked the day shift but, like Smith, rarely appeared in the city room. He would retire when the paper ceased publication.

In 1968 I took a job in public relations at Alfred University. Yet it would be another 10 years before I reminded myself, once again, to try to find Laney’s Paris book. He and Smith had been friends in New York, so I got in touch with Red, who now was writing for The Times.

He answered almost immediately. His letter, dated the last week of December 1978, had the laconic tone and inimitable wry jokiness typical of one of his columns:

“When you wrote for Al Laney’s address I was on Martha’s Vineyard where we spend the summers and where no mail addressed to The Times reaches me, no matter how I plead.

“I came home and went into drydock for extensive repairs. [He would die four years later.]

“Now I am out and talked to Al Laney, bless him. If you’re still seeking his address, it is 241 Hungry Hollow Road, Spring Valley, N.Y.

“Sorry about all this.

“Yours, Red Smith.”

I sent a note to Laney in Spring Valley. Within days I got a surprising response, one that brings this tale full circle: in other words, to our own backyard.

“Your note brought memories of a pleasant few weeks in Alfred,” Laney said. “I think I just walked into a couple of lecture courses and sat down and listened. Possibly waiting to go to lunch with Dr. Popplebaum….”

Popplebaum? Laney appended a line saying his spelling was guesswork. But he was close. Laurie McFadden, Alfred University archivist, tells me that a certain Herman Poppelbaum, Ph.D., taught anthropology and psychology at Alfred during the Second World War.

Laney went on: “My recall is full of holes these days but I think it was probably a combination of circumstances that took me to Alfred that winter. I had great need to get away for a little time from an extra burden of [Herald Tribune] wartime work and responsibility that had descended upon me.”

Poppelbaum was an old friend, Laney said, and had invited him to stay. “At any rate I remember well the trip by ferry [from New York City] to Weehauken [New Jersey] and train with a name I now forget [to the old Erie depot at Alfred Station].

Laney continued his musings with a curious — and tantalizing — aside. “Another connection,” he wrote, “was a long-time friend, daughter of a family that had been giving financial support to Alfred over the years.

“Her name was Nancy Bartlett Laughlin, and we were young together in the Paris of the Twenties.”

According to archivist McFadden, Nancy Bartlett Laughlin had donated $150,000 to build Bartlett Hall, a student residence at Alfred University, in memory of her father, Frank L. Bartlett, an Olean bank president.

Nancy Laughlin was and remains a shadowy figure. Other than a few sketchy details, little is known about her. Married and divorced in the 1920s, she lived before the war in Paris, where she and Laney had obviously met. She died in 1973 in Rockland, New York, not far from Spring Valley, where Laney would die, at 92, in 1988.

But now to the celebrated book. In his letter, Laney told me where, with luck, I might be able to obtain a copy. And thus, at last, I did track down and buy this classic of the newspaper trade, a prized 1947 first edition published by D. Appleton-Century, in New York. And a wonderful book it is. Laney wrote with affection and understanding about the people and that singular place — Paris — he knew and loved best.

So let me give him the final word. Here, from the opening page of “Paris Herald,” is the author’s tribute to the joys of youth and of revelation in a strange new foreign city:

“The terrace of the Café du Dôme was filling up…. In a far corner, his back against a glass partition that separated the Dôme’s terrace from the next, a young man sat and surveyed the pleasant scene. He was about to embark upon an adventure…. For he was a young newspaperman, and he had made the fairly obvious discovery that Paris was the most desirable place in the world for a stay of any length, from a day to a lifetime. And he was about to get a job on The Paris Herald, already a legend, the most famous of all expatriate American newspapers….”

Al Laney was that young man. The year was 1924. And 36 years later, in the same seductive city, working at the same great newspaper, I, in my turn, would be the same young man.

