Rich Pawling will portray Jack Hains at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Hains is a character Pawling created to present information about life in the temporary logging camps that could be found in forests across Pennsylvania and other states in 19th-century America. In the second portion of Pawling’s Wellsboro presentation, he will speak in the first person as Jack Hains, answering questions from the audience.

Tickets for this Deane Center History Comes Alive show are $15 and free for children 12 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult.

For tickets, visit deanecenter.com.