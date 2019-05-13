DANSVILLE — It’s that time of year again when the community gathers for its spring festival.

The 53nd Annual Dansville Dogwood Festival is the highlight of the year for many in the area.

Dogwood Festival Chairman Barry Haywood has really gone all out this year. There are several brand new events taking place for “Toyland” to usher in a new generation of festival goers.

This year’s big additions include: Wildlife Slideshow by local photographer John Adamski, which shows the best of 40 years, 20 states, and four Canadian Provinces at the Dansville Public Library on May 14 at 6 p.m.; Diabetes Support Series by the Dansville Ambulance Company at 18 Ossian Street from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on May 15; Battle of the Bands held at Church Park at 4 p.m. on May 17; Walking History Tour starting at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on May 18 at 1 p.m.; and Open House at Finger Lakes Soaring Club at 3 Forbes Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18.

Some of last year’s favorites are making a comeback. The Battle Street Brewery has a big anniversary party on May 18 starting at 2 p.m. with beer, food, live entertainment, and tours.

The Weiner Dog Race is May 18 at the K’s Canine Training Services starting at 3 p.m. It will take place between Ossian and Clara Barton streets.

Classic Car Show is back on May 18 from noon to 2 p.m. between Clara Barton and Ossian streets. Mr. Scribble’s is at Dansville ArtWorks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this year on May 18.

The Fairy Doors of Dansville is May 18 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Dansville ArtWorks and Dogwood Trading Company. The 49th Annual Arts and Crafts Show is at Church Park on May 17 at 2 p.m.

The 49th Annual Bazaar is at Church Park on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Combined Float and Fireman Parade is at 5 p.m. down Main Street. The Dance Exhibition with Miss Batale’s Dance Center is at 155 Main Street at 3:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross Chapter One on 57 Elizabeth Street has an open house on May 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Dansville Area Historical Society will have an open house May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dogwood Festival Toyland 5k registers at 8 a.m. and starts at 9 a.m. at the Dansville American Legion on May 18.

The whole week is fun for the entire family with lots to do in the community. Don’t forget to check out the Carnival all week at Babcock Park.