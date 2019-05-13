Liam and Emma top list, Game of Thrones inspires parents

WASHINGTON — Liam and Emma are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2018. This is the second time Liam is atop the boys list and the fifth year in a row for Emma.

Two long timers on the list, Jacob and Abigail, toppled out of the top 10 for the first time since 1992 and 2000. There are two new names in this year’s top 10 — Lucas for the first time ever, and Harper makes her way back on the list.

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2018:

Boys: Liam, Noah, William, James, Oliver, Benjamin, Elijah, Lucas, Mason and Logan

Girls: Emma, Olivia, Ava, Isabella, Sophia, Charlotte, Mia, Amelia, Harper and Evelyn

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. Royalty seems to have influenced parents in 2018.

Meghan was the fastest rising girls’ name, moving 701 spots to number 703 from number 1,404 in 2017. This jump speaks to the popularity of Meghan Markle, an American who joined the royal family when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Tune in next year to see how newborn Archie influences Moms and Dads in 2019. The name Archie actually reappears in the top 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 1988, and he will likely continue climbing up the list after the latest royal news.

Winter is coming for “Game of Thrones” fans. The name Yara voyaged 314 spots from number 986 in 2017 to number 672 in 2018 on the girls’ side. Followers of the hit HBO show know this probably is due to Yara Greyjoy, a character on the popular series.

For the boys, Genesis is the fastest rising name for 2018, shuffling his way 608 spots to number 984 from number 1,592 in 2017. There has been a resurgence of classic names in the top 10 baby names in recent years, so perhaps Genesis is a harkening back to the classic English rock band led by Phil Collins. Speaking of Genesis, award winning Grammy singer and coach on "The Voice," Alicia Keys named her son Genesis after his birth.

Visit www.socialsecurity.gov to view the entire list.