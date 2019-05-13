The Grove Street Boat Launch will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 15 at the Chemung River in downtown Elmira.

There will be remarks by Elmira Fire Chief Joe Martino, Chemung River Friends Executive

Director Jim Pfiffer and elected and river safety officials. Firefighters will do an on-water demonstration of the boat’s capabilities and purposes.

The new rescue equipment allows the fire department to better train, respond and handle

river emergencies. The $14,000 boat, trailer, motor and equipment were financed by Chemung River Friends, the Elmira Fire Department and a grant from the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes.