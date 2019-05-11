WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) announced a $3 million grant to the Wellsville Municipal Airport on Friday, for runway rehabilitation and runway lighting.

“Airports are an important driver for our regional economy and a vital part of our national transportation infrastructure,” Reed said. “This grant will ensure the Wellsville airport will remain safe and efficient while boosting jobs in our community. We will continue to use our position in Washington to advocate for funding for all the communities we represent.”

“This is great news for Wellsville and Allegany County. We work diligently to grow new business, retain existing industry, and expand our higher education facilities. This investment in the Wellsville Airport is an investment in our future,” said Chairman of the Allegany County Board of LegislatorsCurt Crandall.

“Wellsville Airport is important for economic development in Allegany County and the recent announcement for runway rehabilitation and runway lighting improvements will assist existing and new companies in the region,” said Vice President of Economic Development at Alfred State College Craig Clark.