The Penn Yan Middle School Library was named the RRLC School Library of the Year last week when patrons of all types of libraries in the greater Rochester area were submitted for 2019 Rochester Regional Library Council Library of the Year.

“I love my library because I can see Mrs. Simmons and be in my happy place. At our school, we have Library Leaders. I am a Library Leader. I get to sit behind the desk and check out books for people. I love my work period in the library. I have a partner with me when I am on Library Duty. We help each other with our homework,” wrote the student who nominated the library.

All winners will be honored at the RRLC Annual Meeting June 6 at Casa Larga.

The RRLC Library of the Year contest, in its 10th year, is the culmination of celebration of libraries that begins with National Library Week in April, sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country.