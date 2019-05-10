WELLSVILLE — John Anderson arrived in Wellsville in the early 1990s and joined a local institution, the Wellsville Daily Reporter. Over the next several decades, Anderson became an institution unto himself, serving on many community boards and organizations while becoming a leader on the local youth sports scene.

It all started in 1992 when Anderson was named Sports Editor of the Daily Reporter.

“Wellsville had the feel of a city yet a small town,” he recalled. “I was playing town team baseball with some college friends in Belfast and I was impressed there was a daily newspaper. When I moved to Wellsville, I was not only impressed with how welcoming everyone was, but the pride in the village and the history. I've learned so much about the great people who have passed away and made this such a great community.”

Tonight, Anderson and the Wellsville Daily Reporter will receive the 2019 Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Wellsville Award.

After a stint in Olean, Anderson returned to the Daily Reporter and served as Managing Editor and then Regional Editor from 2003-2017, winning many awards for reporting excellence along the way. He now serves as managing editor of the Batavia Daily News.

The Daily Reporter has continued to set the standard for coverage of Allegany County events, government, breaking news, sports and human interest stories while adapting to changing news consumption habits. The Daily Reporter merged print operations with the Evening Tribune in 2018 and now prints as The Spectator while maintaining an active digital presence at wellsvilledaily.com and on social media.

"The Daily Reporter is humbled and honored to be recognized by the Chamber with the Spirit of Wellsville Award," said current Regional Editor Chris Potter. "We do our best to tell the story of Wellsville and the surrounding communities every day, highlighting what makes this area such a special place to call home. This award is a testament to all of our staff members who have gone above and beyond over the years. Thank you to the Chamber, and a special thank you to our readers and advertisers who continue to support local journalism. We couldn't do it without you. And congratulations to John, who has impacted countless lives through the printed word and in his dedication to volunteerism."

Perhaps even more than his contributions at the local newspaper, Anderson’s Spirit of Wellsville award can be traced to his devotion to local causes, youth sports in particular.

You might say it’s in his blood.

“My grandfather, Charlie LoCicero, coached Little League in Pelham Bay and the Bronx and I looked up to him and my Uncle Joe, who served in the military and played sports,” Anderson said. “Along with my father, they were my idols. But my mother taught us to volunteer, we worked the Special Olympics every year and I started coaching youth sports in Henrietta. My mom passed that along to my three children.”

It didn’t take long for Anderson to make his mark on the local sports scene. In 1997, he started the t-ball program in the Wellsville Little League.

“We were told it would not be popular. Kasey and I did a one-day sign up at the Duke Hose Fire Hall, and we had 89 kids, eight teams and eight sponsors,” he recalled. “The kids kept the t-shirt and hat. Games were all day Saturday. The Little League took it over the next year with signups for regular Little League.”

Spurred by the success, in 1998 Anderson started the Little Dribblers program with Bob Insley.

“It was the same concept, but it was free for all kids with sponsors and write ups in the paper,” he said. “The Town Rec department and later the YMCA took it over.”

Youth in those programs went on to win sectional titles in a Wellsville uniform. Anderson was part of six varsity baseball Section V championships, coaching with Dennie Miles. He also volunteered as the Wellsville American Legion Post 702 head coach from 2014-2018, and coached Wellsville modified baseball and the 7th- and 8th ICS modified baseball team.

At the Little League level, Anderson coached t-ball, rookie, minors, majors, junior league and senior league. His Senior League 16U team made it to states three years in a row — the 2012 team lost in the state finals, while the 2013 team won the state championship before losing in the national championship to Pennsylvania, who lost to Panama on ESPN.

Anderson also coached the first-ever Wellsville Little League Fall Ball season in 2016, and in 2017 he coached the Olean Oilers 12 and under Cooperstown team to a sixth-place finish out of 104 teams. Anderson also volunteered with the Wellsville baseball camp from 1996 to 2018 and was Assistant GM of the Wellsville Nitros in 1998.

On the football field, he was a volunteer assistant for Wellsville JV and varsity football from 2009 to 2016, and President and coach for Wellsville Youth Football from 1999 to 2009. He also served as President and wrestling coach for the Wellsville Jr. Wrestling Club from 2003 to 2010.

Anderson’s voice has narrated countless Wellsville softball, girls and boys basketball, wrestling and football contests from 1992 to the present, serving as a popular public address announcer for Wellsville athletics while also broadcasting select games.

“The sports in Wellsville is great because of the life-long friendship you make. It's such a family. And the arts are so strong as well, from theater to music, and I see the same bonds created,” Anderson said. “My favorite memories working on WJQZ radio are calling the girls volleyball state championship with the late Frank Cady, the first ever Wellsville football sectional championship and hundreds of wins and titles with Coach Dennie Miles and the baseball team.”

Despite the change in zip code recently, Anderson still finds time to coach Wellsville varsity girls volleyball and serves as President of the Wellsville School All-Sports Boosters. He is also an assistant baseball coach Genesee Community College.

Outside the world of sports, Anderson spent time serving a who’s who list of community organizations, including the United Way, Rotary, Balloon Rally, SPCA, Moose Lodge and Duke Hose Company.

“Serving on the United Way was very rewarding because the board really wanted to make sure every dollar raised went back in the community and helped,” Anderson said. “The fire department was amazing. I lived across from the Duke Hose Fire hall, so I got to ride to calls with the late Art Havens and learned a lot from him and his son, Gary. Flipping chicken at 5 a.m. was actually fun with that crew. But after the meetings, being the new guy, Mayor Bob Gardner, Dish Cornish, Bill Thompson, Carl Rigby, Fran Hann, Phil Duke, Ted Jednick, Bill Whitwood and Dave Roeske not only helped me with bylaws, but they told funny stories and never let me win at cards. I think the funniest game was when Carl was out of quarters so he threw in his false teeth to the pot for the last hand!”

For Anderson, being recognized with the Spirit of Wellsville Award is coming full circle.

“Over the years, covering the banquet, the Spirit of Wellsville Award winners were people I really looked up to,” Anderson said. “I was amazed at the leadership of Sherry Walton on so many committees I served on and her speech was so touching and made everyone want to run out and volunteer. Jim Knapp, Al Schmidt, Don Insley, I just have so many memories of so many great people. This is an honor I will remember always.”

