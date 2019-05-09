CORNING - Taxes will increase 1.55 percent if the City Council adopts City Manager Mark Ryckman’s 2019-20 budget plan.

Ryckman unveiled his $16.9 million spending plan Wednesday night at a council workshop at City Hall, which includes a tax levy increase of $155,311 from the current budget, which expires June 30.

Under the proposal, city taxes would increase from $11.62 to $11.80 per $1,000 of assessed value, Ryckman said. A home assessed for $85,000 would see a tax increase of about $15.30 per year or $1.28 per month.

The proposed budget is below the state tax cap, keeps all services in place and does not require any further reduction of the city’s full-time workforce of 102 employees. There are no increases in water or sewer rates or user fees.

The proposed budget includes $100,000 of additional funding for street paving upgrades.

“This budget continues our conservative approach to municipal finances,” Ryckman said. “Despite limited spending in each department, the budget still addresses important items such as additional street paving, the replacement of the Police Department’s records management system, and funding for parks maintenance.”

Democratic Mayor Bill Boland called the proposed budget good news and plenty to celebrate.

“If approved, we’ll be under the state mandated property tax cap limit for the second year in a row, including an additional $100,000 to continue our determination to fix up our streets,” Boland said.

Kathy Kruger, city finance director, said this is the second consecutive budget year City Manager Ryckman has proposed a budget under the tax cap.

“This illustrates how the city is starting to reap the benefits of over 20 years of long-term financial planning,” Kruger said.

G. Thomas Tranter Jr., president of Corning Enterprises, said the city’s ability to maintain services below the property tax cap is a direct result of the city manager form of government.

“Our City Manager Mark Ryckman has always taken a prudent approach to the budget and as a result the city’s financial position has improved as has its bond rating,” Tranter said. “The other part that is impressive is Ryckman has maintained spending and is still able to add the money each year for the roads improvements, which has made a significant improvement and will continue to do so.”

Councilman Mark ReSue, I-7, said the city manager and staff did a good job once again keeping the city under the tax cap with minimal increase.

“The continuing unfunded mandates and limited grant money available to the Upstate municipalities makes it very hard to operate without some increase imposed on the taxpayers no matter how small,” ReSue said. “At what point does the state Legislature and the Governor recognize the struggles of the upstate communities and start taking actions that aren’t politically driven that will actually benefit us?”

The proposed budget includes a $1,135,000 capital improvement bond to fund the first year of the proposed five-year Capital Improvement Plan, Ryckman said. That funding will be used to make upgrades to the city’s aging wastewater treatment plant and other needed equipment upgrades.

The budget will also include funding to replace some needed capital items including the City Public Works Department’s paving machine, parking lot meters and the city’s computerized accounting system.

The council, which will have several meetings throughout May, is expected to vote on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. June 3, at the City Council's monthly meeting.