ARKPORT — The Genesee Valley Jaguars picked up a huge road win and got a small slice of revenge for last year's Section V Championship game with a dominating 8-0 win over Arkport/Canaseraga on Thursday evening in Arkport.

“They are young but they still make me nervous. They are the last team that we lost to in the Finals last year. So we didn’t take anything for granted over here. They are a good team that is well-coached. So it’s always a good win when you can walk away from here,” said Genesee Valley Coach Lisa Clark. “This was a great win.”

The Lady Jags got on the scoreboard in the top of the first to break through early on. Natalie Brodman led off the game with a base hit, and eventually worked her way all around the base paths until she scored on a passed ball.

In the second inning, Shaquay Ely quickly added another run to the board as she crushed a ball over the left fielder’s head and cruised around the bases for an inside-the-park-home-run. Sierra Burrows followed with a walk and worked her way into scoring position until Brodman ripped a line drive down the line that made it a 3-0 game.

Genesee Valley added four more runs in the third inning in order to put the game out of reach. Emily Daciw started the frame with a single. Mackenzie Bennett singled and then Bailey Bennett walked to load the bases. With two outs, Burrows ripped a single into right field that scored a pair of runs. After a walk from Emera Aquila, Brodman crushed an RBI double into the outfield that brought the score to 7-0.

Genesee Valley added its final run of the game in the sixth inning. Daciw helped her own cause when she smashed a triple into the right field gap. She scored moments later when Bailey Bennett used a sacrifice to pick up an RBI.

Daciw was spectacular in the circle for the Jaguars. She allowed no runs on just three hits while striking out 14 batters.

“This was huge from Emily, because she has pitched all week already. Her being on today was key today. She keeps the girls in line and she’s key. The girls know that they have to do their jobs behind her, and that’s actually a conversation that we’ve had about not putting too much pressure on Emily,” said Clark. “They have to do their jobs, and they did that today.”

Meghan Patrick got the start in the circle for Arkport/Canaseraga. She was given the loss in 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out one. Holley LaFrance came in for the relief performance, allowing one run on four hits while striking out one.

Genesee Valley (7-0) now heads to Scio on Saturday for a 10 a.m. matchup with Belfast. Arkport/Canaseraga (5-6) now hosts CG Finney on Monday evening at 4:30 p.m.