CORNING | Corning Incorporated President, CEO and Chairman Wendell P. Weeks made a confident presentation Thursday at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders.

“It’s my pleasure to report that your company is in great shape,” Weeks said. “Since I addressed you last year, we have delivered strong financial results, returned cash to shareholders and launched new products that extend our track record of innovation.”

He highlighted $11.4 billion in core sales in 2018, with core earnings per share of $1.78. Both of those figures rose 11 percent from 2017 numbers.

One of the company’s key initiatives, introduced in late 2015, is the Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework -- essentially a plan for what the company would do with its cash holdings from 2016 through the end of 2019.

The focus is on returning money to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, along with investments in capital projects toward future growth.

“We planned to return more than $12.5 billion to shareholders, and we planned to invest $10 billion to extend our leadership and deliver growth,” Weeks said.

First-quarter results, reported Tuesday, indicated that the company had already returned $12.3 billion to shareholders through the end of that period.

And Weeks noted that faster-than-expected growth in demand for Corning’s automotive glass products would be leading to the creation of a new production facility beginning sometime in the second half of 2019.

Shareholder Vic Silvernail, who attends the meeting each year, said he believes Weeks is taking the company in the right direction.

"I follow Wendell Weeks pretty closely," Silvernail said. "I think he's a good leader. The company is growing quite expeditiously."

Other highlights from the presentation included:

• 518 U.S. patents issued to the company in 2018

• 45 million homes served by Corning’s customers with fiber-to-the-home using Corning products

• Introduction of Gorilla Glass 6

• Growth in the adoption of gasoline particulate filters used to reduce vehicle emissions

• Continued growth in Life Sciences driven by Valor glass packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals

Following Weeks’ presentation, Life Sciences division Vice President and General Manager Dr. Richard Eglen gave a presentation on how the company’s products are being used for life-saving treatments in the realm of biologic medicines such as gene and cell therapies.

“To me, curing cancer seems within reach” through the expansion of such treatments, Eglen told shareholders.

As part of the official meeting, the shareholders also approved the re-election of all 14 members of Corning’s board of directors, and approved the executive compensation plan presented by the company.